What Jennifer Garner Reportedly Thinks of Ben Affleck's 22-Year-Old Playboy Girlfriend

It wasn't until Ben Affleck began hanging out with a 22-year-old Playboy model named Shauna Sexton that we learned he had, in fact, broken up with former girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus (bummer).

As he and Sexton romped around their new favorite date place — Jack In the Box, in case you were curious — it raised eyebrows, not just because of the quick rebound on 46-year-old Affleck's end, but also the 24-year age difference.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Even his ex-wife Jennifer Garner has thoughts about the pairing, though she's been polite enough not to air them herself. “Of course she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model,” said a source close to Garner, according to Us Weekly. “But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

Probably the healthiest approach, considering she and Affleck have to get along to co-parent their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

“Jen realized a long time ago that she cannot fix Ben and that his problems are not hers to solve,” the source said. “She’s not his babysitter. She just wants to protect the kids. But she does wish Ben would keep his life more private.”

Based on Ben and Shauna's back-to-back, heavily photographed outings, we don't think that'll happen anytime soon. Sorry, Jen.