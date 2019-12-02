Jennifer Garner Kept the Spirit of Fall Alive with Her Beige Pointed-Toe Pumps

We may be rounding the corner toward winter now, given that it's December and all, but Jennifer Garner channeled the best of fall fashion with a recent outfit.

The actress attended Sunday church services in Los Angeles alongside ex-husband Ben Affleck and their three children in a pair of beige pointed-toe pumps with a fun spotted design.

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Garner paired the eye-catching heels with a cream-colored sweater, an ankle-skimming skirt, and tortoiseshell sunglasses. She carried a black leather bag in addition to a few accessories she had in hand for her Sunday outing as well. The outfit's neutral colors worked effortlessly together to create a low-key, yet eye-catching look.

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Garner "Kept it Classy" in Monogrammed Bathrobe While Sending Daughter to School

Garner recently pulled out a similar pair of heels, according to Footwear News, for a previous church outing. She opted for a pair of scalloped Chloé pumps and another neutral outfit with a turtleneck sweater and khakis earlier in November. In fact, she's worn the pointed beige pumps before – though that time she paired them with a more dramatic look, with a black sweater and a gray color block with leather trim.

It's a far cry from Jennifer's joke Instagram post she showed off in early November, where she was photographed in just a monogrammed navy bathrobe holding a coffee mug. She "kept it classy" after dropping one of her children off at the bus stop.

What will she opt for during her next trip to church? Looks like she might keep up her neutral streak. But the holidays are coming up, after all, so we might start seeing some fun, sparkly looks, as does appear to be the current trend on several other celebrities. We'll have to wait and see what she decides to debut from her closet.