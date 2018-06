Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have another little one on the way! The parents of 5-year-old Violet and 2-year-old Seraphina confirmed that they are expecting their third child, the AP reports. The couple, who married in 2005, said they were "thrilled" with the news. Congrats!

PLUS: Check out more celebrity mom style in the gallery!

MORE:• Hollywood’s Newest Moms• Best Dressed Pregnant Celebrities• Inside Rachel Zoe's Baby Room• The Latest Baby News