Jennifer Garner Recalls Her Alias Days in Badass Kickboxing ’Gram

More than a decade has passed since we watched Jennifer Garner kick ass on a weekly basis on ABC’s spy drama Alias. Since the show left the air, the actress has re-established herself in the industry with a string of more realistic big screen roles, and, of course, the greatest role of all: mother to her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck—Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

However, we now have reason to believe that Garner’s Sydney Bristow days are not entirely behind her.

The actress joined Instagram last week and kicked (pun intended) her feed off with a Boomerang of herself kickboxing like the O.G. badass her Alias fans know her to be.

“Is anyone else feeling rusty? #isworeidneverboomerang #forgiveme #hashtagstoo CC:@ye_lockett,” the 45-year-old captioned her action shot.

Is anyone else feeling rusty? #isworeidneverboomerang #forgiveme #hashtagstoo CC: @ye_lockett A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Naturally, the Boomerang begs a very important question: What is Jen training for??

Our first thought was an Alias revival, because, well, it’s time. After some sly Internet sleuthing (aka checking the actress's IMDB page), however, we happened upon a likely alternative: Peppermint. At this point, Garner is the only cast member listed on the so-called action-thriller’s page. The film is described on the site as “a revenge story centering on a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose, and is now going to take from her rivals the very life they stole from her.”

RELATED: Calling All Alias Fans: Michael Vartan Is “Definitely” Down for a Reunion

Fingers crossed that Jen is slated to play said young mother!