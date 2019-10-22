Jennifer Garner's Secret Weapon and Best Friend Are the Same Person

Jennifer Garner's been in a committed relationship for 18 years. No, it might not be who you think, but it's a partnership that's spanned ups, downs, updos, beach waves, and more. When she introduced her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, at this year's InStyle Awards, the actor took some time to tell everyone just how much he means to her — and how far back they go. And while Abergel's racking up a long list of clients, Garner insists that she's his one and only. It's sentiment most people with a deep connection to their stylist can relate to, only Garner's 100% serious about Abergel being her BFF.

"18 years ago, as Adir was just rounding the curve out of puberty, he did my hair for maybe a quarter of a page in the back of Jane Magazine — and we have been together ever since. Obviously, there's nobody more important in your life than your hairdresser, so I think I can tell you a little bit about him with some authority," Garner said. "Every woman in this town thinks that he's their best friend, but surprise, it's me. I had a director say to me the other day, 'He's sunshine, he's just sunshine.' By the end of the day, he's got the entire crew in the palm of his hand."

It's not an exaggeration, either. Abergel's famous pals include Jessica Biel, Anne Hathaway, Faye Dunaway, Charlize Theron, Christina Applegate, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, and just about everyone else on the red carpet these days. He's chopped, curled, and coifed the best of them and Garner says that the only reason she managed to make it to the event tonight is because her kids knew that she was honoring Abergel with an award.

"The only reason they let me be out tonight would be because I would be honoring Adir," she said before he took the stage.

The compliments went both ways. As soon as Abergel took to the mic, he poured the love in a way only best friends do. "Wow, Jennifer Garner," he said. "Seriously, this human being is probably one of the most authentic, incredible, beautiful people that has made me feel like I have a family. I love you, I love your kids, I'd do anything for you. Thank you."

With a connection like that, we can see why Garner wouldn't want to share.