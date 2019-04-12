Jennifer Garner Just Weighed in on a Possible 13 Going on 30 Sequel

There are few things ‘80s teens and early aughts teens alike can agree on, but we found that rare intersection once, 15 years ago this month: 13 Going on 30.

Yes, the Jennifer Garner-led Big-esque tale of a 13-year-old girl whose wish to skip all the adolescent BS and just be 30 already becomes a bewildering reality turns 15 on April 23.

In the years since its debut, Garner’s Jenna Rink has become something of an icon — and, do the math, the legions of then-13-year-olds giggling along in theaters nationwide are now nearly 30 themselves. Nostalgia being our generation’s buzzword, many (read: me) can think of nothing more befitting of a milestone anniversary than a reboot.

Garner appeared on Good Morning America on Friday and when asked about a potential sequel, she laughed, joking, “What, like 15 going on 50?” To be fair, yes, that sounds delightful, Jen. And may we suggest an Ariana Grande cameo?

Her response, however, was less than pleasing. “Let’s simmer down,” she said. “Leave well enough alone.”

It's been 15 years since "13 Going on 30" sooo can we get a sequel anytime soon? pic.twitter.com/cKyH6HpW4S — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2019

We suppose Jen’s a little busy at the moment, what with her current acting and producing commitments and, you know, the fact that she’s raising three kids (none of whom were alive when 30 premiered, in case you want to feel old as hell).