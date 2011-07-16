Jennifer Fisher's Exclusive Barneys Line!

Jennifer Fisher is bringing her bold baubles to Barneys! Previously only available on her website and by appointment, you can now shop the designer's signature styles on Barneys.com and at select Barneys locations. The Hollywood stylist-turned-jeweler got her start at the craft when she created a personal piece to celebrate the birth of her son, and since then she's amassed an impressive celebrity fan base that includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Watts. The line of structuralist pieces boasts brass bangles and cuffs with gothic lettering, and prices range from $150-$1250. Click through the photos to see the exclusive collection for Barneys!