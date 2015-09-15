Here's the DL on Jennifer Fisher's Jewel-Box Apartment—and Its Stash of Fashion and Beauty Gems

Who: Jewelry designer and creator of the iconic dog-tag-charm necklaces, Jennifer Fisher.

Where: A sleek (yet warm and inviting) downtown Manhattan loft in Tribeca.

What went down: InStyle editorial directors Joanna Bober and Eric Wilson couldn't get enough of the laid-back vibe coming from the designer (above, pictured on screen), who says, "For the apartment, I wanted to make sure our family had a space where we could clean things up easily, to still hang out and not feel like we had to worry about anything."

The Style

Early in the morning, as the crew exited the elevator, which opens smack dab into the foyer, Fisher greeted them in a black Isabel Marant tank top, Japanese jeans from Trico Field, and bare feet. "These are my favorite painted-denim jeans. Trico Field is actually a children's clothing store and a place where I shop for my own kids. But if you know this little secret—which wont be a secret now—they order a few larger sizes and I usually try to grab some of those," she says. "I think that's sort of the best mom trick in the world!"

The Beauty

Courtesy

A former L.A. stylist, Fisher can quickly home in on what works and what doesn't, and she readily shares with us her exclusive list of tried-and-true treatments and tints.

Joanna Vargas moisturizer ($75; joannavargas.com) and Tatcha face-firming serum and cleanser: "I swear by Joanna Vargas. And I love Tatcha. It's a company I recently discovered through someone in my office who is friends with the girl that created the line. I feel like it's changing my skin."

Chantecaille moisturizer and gloss: "Their tinted moisturizer ($69; chantecaille.com) I adore. Plus, they have a lip gloss called Modern ($34; chantecaille.com) that I wear a lot. I like it so much, but it's weird. I always seem to lose it, so now I got a whole bunch of them!"

Aesop hand cleanser and balm: Already fans of the line, we found this Resurrection Duet Hand Wash/Hand Balm set ($123; aesop.com)—scented with mandarin rind, rosemary leaf, and cedar atlas—stylishly, casually sitting next to a sink at the loft.

The Homage

Dean Kaufman

Fisher says although her hair and makeup isn't always camera-ready, you can usually find her in jeans and heels, and gold-framed Ray-Ban glasses (on Jennifer, above, with her family). "They're great, actually. Just like the ones my father used to wear in the '80s when he had a perm, they're foldable! I wanted to copy my dad."

The Noms

Stephanie Rushia

Our team of pros arrived on set ready to primp and pamper the star of the shoot. To everyone's delight, however, Fisher turned the tables and made good on foodie promises (this one is gluten-free!), as seen on @jfisherjewelry, with homemade mini muffins wrapped in cellophane tied with a sweet stich-printed bow. “As a kid, I went to cooking class after school for a year and learned how to make all the basic things you need to get around the kitchen,” says Fisher. “It relaxes me.”

Also on the table? Mouthwatering dishes from a staffer's go-to caterer, Luke Johnson of Cheese Pops, like fruit salad with mint syrup and maple candied bacon.

To read the full feature pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

