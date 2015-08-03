Jennifer Fisher's Chocolate Chip Pancakes Will Start Your Day the Right Way

Between running one of the hottest jewelry lines out there and being a supermom, it's hard to believe that ultra-cool stylist-turned-jewelry-designer Jennifer Fisher finds time to cook, but she does. Just one peek at her enviable Instagram account and you'll find snaps of her yummy dishes peppered throughout her feed (in between selfies with celebs like Riri and Cara Delevigne, of course). Her biggest hit in the kitchen? These chocolate chip pancakes that are served on the regular in the Fisher household. "We like to invite friends over after the kids' weekend sports activities," says Fisher, who says she finds herself most relaxed when she's in the kitchen. And these are a surefire hit with both kids and grownups alike.

Want to see what else Fisher whips up in the kitchen (and want to join in on the fun)? She details all of her easy recipes on her mouthwatering Jennifer Fisher Tumblr.

Jennifer Fisher's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Total time: 35 min

Makes: Ten 6-inch pancakes

RELATED: 13 Instagram-Ready Breakfast Bowl Ideas

Ingredients

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2¼ tsp baking powder

¾ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

3 large eggs

1½ cups low-fat milk

1¾ tbsp vegetable oil

1¼ tsp pure vanilla extract

Softened butter, for greasing

1¼ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, plus more for serving

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Maple syrup and sliced bananas, for serving

RELATED: 9 S'mores Recipes You Can Make Without a Campfire

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the milk, oil and vanilla. Whisk the dry ingredients into the wet until just incorporated.

2. Preheat a nonstick griddle or large skillet and grease it with butter. In batches, scoop 1/3-cup mounds of batter onto the griddle and sprinkle each pancake with 2 tablespoons of the chocolate chips. Cook the pancakes over moderate heat until bubbles appear on the surface, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until the pancakes are golden brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates and dust with confectioners' sugar. Serve with maple syrup, sliced bananas and chocolate chips.

PHOTOS: Tour Jennifer Fisher's Spectacular N.Y.C. Loft