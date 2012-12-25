Jennifer Connelly's Secret to Feeling Great in Her 40s

She may have an Oscar and completely flawless porcelain skin, but even actress Jennifer Connelly has some insecurities. Her trick for staying positive? “On the days when I’m not feeling as confident, I try to imagine myself 30 years from now, flipping through old pictures and thinking, Wow, look at me then,” reveals the 42-year-old star. “That makes me stop moaning.” And that's not her only go-to! For more of Connelly’s beauty secrets, including her six must-have products, turn to page 104 of InStyle’s January issue. On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet!