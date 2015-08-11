Dexter's Jennifer Carpenter Welcomes Her First Child

Jennifer Carpenter is a new mom!

The former Dexter actress and her fiancé, musician Seth Avett, just welcomed their first child, People reports. The couple, who started dating in 2013, have not announced the baby's sex or name.

Carpenter was previously married to her Dexter co-star Michael C. Hall; earlier this year her rep confirmed her engagement to The Avett Brothers musician.

At a TCA Panel this week, the actress revealed that she had shot the pilot for her new show, Limitless, while eight months pregnant. The upcoming CBS show is based on the 2011 Bradley Cooper film of the same name, and premieres in September.

