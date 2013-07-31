Jennifer Aniston's In Shape Secrets, Angelina Jolie's Star Power and More

Warner Bros, James Whatling / Splash News, CW, Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection, Courtesy Photo, Kevin Mazur/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Jul 31, 2013 @ 12:24 pm

1. Jennifer Aniston reveals how she got her killer bod for her role in We're the Millers.  [Access Hollywood]

2. Forbes named Angelina Jolie this year's highest-earning actress. [People]

3. Get a first look at the upcoming season of New Girl! [EW]

4. Happy Birthday, Harry Potter! The world-favorite wizard turns 33 today. [HuffPo]

5. Benefit will launch "Glam Up & Away!" airport kiosks for your on-the-go beauty needs. [Refinery 29]

6. Watch Justin Timberlake's interactive video for his new single, "Take Back the Night." [YouTube]

