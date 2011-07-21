Jennifer Aniston's Premiere Style, Drew Barrymore Goes Retro and More!

Courtesy Images (3); Jon WireImage(2); Bauer Griffin
InStyle Staff
Jul 21, 2011 @ 12:45 pm

1. Drew Barrymore channels old Hollywood glamour in Neiman Marcus' latest ads. [WWD]

2. Jennifer Aniston showed off her light and dark sides at the Horrible Bosses UK premiere. [InStyleUK]

3. Check out the posters for Sarah Michelle Gellar's new show, Ringer! [Just Jared]

4. Hair today, gone tomorrow: Matt Damon and Jake Gylenhaal stepped out with shaved heads! [People]

5. Michelle Obama will appear on an episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. [TMZ]

6. Kirsten Dunst looks chic and summery modeling Reyn Spooner for Opening Ceremony. [OpeningCeremony]

