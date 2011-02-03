Jennifer Aniston's Perfume Now Available

Jennifer Aniston's debut perfume is finally here! After launching her fragrance in the United Kingdom last July, it is now available stateside, starting today exclusively on Sephora.com. “I wanted this fragrance to be a personal library of scent memories,” the actress said of the scent, which contains notes of citrus grove accord, rose water, jasmine, violet, musk, amber and sandalwood. While the fragrance just went on sale online, available for $39 to $70 depending on size, it won't arrive at Sephora stores until next month. Tell us: Would you wear Jennifer Aniston's perfume?

