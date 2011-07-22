Jennifer Aniston's Makeup Artist Tries a New Product

Makeup artist Angela Levin has been beautifying Jennifer Aniston for years, but for the premiere of Horrible Bosses last night in London, she debuted a new product—St.Tropez Gold Illuminator ($22.50, sttropeztan.com), a bronzer/highlighter combo in a cream body lotion that she used on the star's arms and legs. “The iridescent sheen gave Jen’s naturally tanned skin depth and definition while giving her shoulders and cheekbones a subtle touch of radiance for the cameras,” Levin said. Click "See the Photos" to find out the other products that were in Levin's makeup bag last night.