Jennifer Aniston's Makeup Artist Tries a New Product

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Courtesy of St. Tropez
Hannah Morrill
Jul 22, 2011 @ 11:30 am

Makeup artist Angela Levin has been beautifying Jennifer Aniston for years, but for the premiere of Horrible Bosses last night in London, she debuted a new product—St.Tropez Gold Illuminator ($22.50, sttropeztan.com), a bronzer/highlighter combo in a cream body lotion that she used on the star's arms and legs. “The iridescent sheen gave Jen’s naturally tanned skin depth and definition while giving her shoulders and cheekbones a subtle touch of radiance for the cameras,”  Levin said. Click "See the Photos" to find out the other products that were in Levin's makeup bag last night.

