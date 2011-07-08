Jennifer Aniston's Hair: Do You Prefer Blond or Brunet?

Jennifer Aniston shows off a new beauty look in her new flick Horrible Bosses—brown hair! But is it a dye job or a wig? The latter, the film's director Seth Gordon told InStyle.com exclusively at the Los Angeles premiere. "We worked with the best in the business to come up with a look that could change in any moment," Gordon told us. "It was a collaboration between her and myself and her incredible guy, Chris McMillan." So, why the jump from blond to brunet? "The role is so different for her that we thought a different look would be appropriate," Gordon explained. And he loved the results. "She'd probably look good in anything, but I think she looks amazing here!" Horrible Bosses opens nationwide tonight.

— Reporting by Lindzi Scharf