Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Incredible Physique While Filming a Workout Scene

MiamiPIXX/Michael G/FAMEFLYNET
Rita Kokshanian
Sep 02, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

It's official—Jennifer Aniston may look better now than she looked when she played Rachel Green on Friends. The new Mrs. Theroux was spotted filming a workout scene on the set of her film Mother's Day in Atlanta, and it's clear that her bod is in tip-top shape. 

In the photo, Aniston donned capri leggings, a tank, sneakers, and a ponytail. According to People, the actress was filming a scene where she is jogging in a park, and despite having to film multiple takes, Aniston never missed a beat—proof that all those workouts are definitely paying off. 

