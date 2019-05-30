Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Most Daring Pair of Pants

America's sweetheart is doing the press rounds for her new film, and that can only mean one thing: we’re getting a healthy dose of Jennifer Aniston outfit inspiration.

The 50-year-old made her way to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set on Wednesday to promote Netflix movie Murder Mystery, and her outfit truly left us in awe. No, she didn’t wear a naked dress or a mysterious jumpsuit that prompts us to ask “how does she pee in that??,” what Aniston wore was far more daring: a pair of white pants.

The Friends alum teamed a black blazer, white V-neck tee, and cropped white pants ($375; nilotan.com). She added a black crossbody Chanel purse and black pointed-toe booties for a sophisticated touch. The actress left her locks straight and parted in their signature fashion, further accessorizing with a set of tan sunglasses and dangling earrings. Lending a playful vibe to the outfit, Jen sported bright pink nails.

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Image zoom PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

So tell us, Jen, how did you manage to wear the whitest pants we’ve ever seen and keep them perfectly spotless? Are you somehow toting an apron in your purse? Do your people lay down a towel every time you sit? Is there a team of Tide employees waiting on your call? The people deserve to know.

White Pants — er, Murder Mystery launches on Netflix June 14.