Jennifer Aniston Debuts Her Brand-New Wedding Ring—See the Photo

Jennifer Aniston is finally showing off her wedding band! As she walked the red carpet for the She's Funny That Way premiere Wednesday—her first appearance since her Aug. 5 wedding to Justin Theroux—her hand featured a gorgeous diamond-encrusted gold ring. Fresh off her Bora Bora honeymoon, Aniston glowed a black Roland Mouret jumpsuit with a black clutch and, of course, that very special ring at the L.A. event.

In She's Funny That Way, which hits theaters Friday, Aniston sports a bob and plays a therapist who is seeing Will Forte's character. The comedy also stars Owen Wilson and Kathryn Hahn. Watch the trailer for the film here:

