The Secret to Jennifer Aniston's Waves Is Sold at Walmart — And It's Only $2

There's no need to book yourself an appointment at your town's most expensive, upscale hair salon in order to copy Jennifer Aniston's undone waves. According to her stylist, the product you need is actually available at your local Walmart. Even better: It only costs $2.

No joke.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram post from InStyle's cover shoot, Aniston's long-time stylist Chris McMillian revealed he used Murray's Superior Hair Dressing Pomade to define her loose, tousled waves. On top of adding definition to waves and bends, it also provides an impressive hold.

You'll want to use this tin sparingly, though. Like McMillian said, you'll only need a tiny dab. Work it through your hands and then gently run your fingers through your hair to give waves definition and to give your volume a little boost.

McMillian also called out Sebastian Whipped Cream Mousse, a $10-formula that adds shine and airy volume, and the cult-classic Dyson hair-dryer to assist in the wave-making process.

All things considered it's pretty impressive that you can achieve Aniston's beach-perfect waves with just three products — especially when the most important one is so affordable.