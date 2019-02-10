Apparently, Jennifer Aniston Is "Very Happy" Brad Pitt Attended Her Birthday Party

Jennifer Aniston held a huge bash in Los Angeles on Saturday to celebrate her milestone 50th birthday, and all of her famous friends, including ex-husband Brad Pitt, attended the party.

However, it appears that Pitt was a last-minute addition to the guest list, according to a source close to Jen. “Brad, for long, was a very important part of Jen’s life. She debated back and forth with friends if she should invite him,” an insider told People.

Alas, she ultimately included Brad in the festivities, and was super glad she did. “She was very happy that he showed up. Many of his close friends were at the party too," the source added.

“Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad,” the source continued. “The party was a celebration of Jen’s life.”

Inside the party, nothing too noteworthy went down between the pair. “They hugged and chatted for a bit, but Jen was busy making sure all of her other guests had an amazing time,” the insider shared.

It seems as if Jen was focused on having fun with her girlfriends judging by the looks of her celebrity pals' social media accounts. Kate Hudson shared a slideshow of snaps from a photo booth of herself, Jen, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Meanwhile, Gwyn posted a similar series of images, captioning it: "Happy birthday (last night and tomorrow) to #jenniferaniston our ray of sunshine, example of perpetual goodness. We love you so much and you make 50 LOOK .” We can't argue with that!