Jennifer Aniston Takes Home Her First Award for Cake at the People Magazine Awards

That's a wrap! Last night marked the first ever People Magazine Awards, and the show went off with a bang and plenty of star power. Celebrities may have hit the red carpet in their finest attire, but what really stood out were the talented winners.

Jennifer Aniston took home the award for Movie Performance of the Year (Actress) for her role in the much buzzed about Cake, making this the first honor she has won for the film. "Wow, this is so exciting. Is this real life?" said Aniston while accepting her trophy. "I have really now experienced what a labor of love truly means, and this movie was nothing short of that. Being part of it was just next to extraordinary."

Mad Men star Jon Hamm received the award for TV Performance of the Year (Actor) for his role on the hit show, and took a more comedic route in his acceptance speech: "This is a beautiful award and a lovely night," he said. "Please help yourself to some mixed nuts and tiny finger sandwiches on the way out. Thank you." Mindy Kaling and Chris Messina were also in the joking mood, as they were awarded TV Couple of the Year and proceeded to give us a taste some of their famous chemistry from The Mindy Project onstage.

The enviably stunning Jennifer Lopez was bestowed with the Triple Threat award, and couldn't have been more grateful. "It feels awesome to be honored," she tells InStyle. "Whenever you’re recognized for what you love to do, it’s such a blessing. It's a blessing just to be here."

Check out the complete list of 2014 People Magazine Award winners below:

TV Performance of the Year (Actress)Lisa Kudrow

TV Performance of the Year (Actor)Jon Hamm

Comedy StarKevin Hart

Next Generation StarChloë Grace Moretz

Role Model of the YearKate Hudson

Sexiest WomanKate Upton

Style Icon of the YearGwen Stefani

Breakout Star of the YearBilly Eichner

TV Couple of the YearMindy Kaling and Chris Messina

Hero of the YearNora Sandigo

Best People Magazine Cover of the YearRobin Williams In Memoriam

Triple ThreatJennifer Lopez

Move Performance of the Year (Actress)Jennifer Aniston

Movie Performance of the Year (Actor)Michael Keaton

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch