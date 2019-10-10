Jennifer Aniston Really Wants Rom-Coms to Come Back

While superhero flicks and villian-headlined superhero-adjacent movies rule the box office, Jennifer Aniston is hoping and wishing for everything to just go back to a simpler time. In a new interview with Variety, she explains that she misses the good ol' days, when there weren't explosions and special effects and there were star-crossed lovers and quirky office romance, instead.

"It's changed so much. I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back. I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theater, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence," Aniston said of the current state of cinema. "Let's get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl."

Image zoom V E Anderson/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says Harvey Weinstein Tried to Bully Her Into Wearing a Marchesa Dress

She explained that, sometimes, she just wants to see the real world, not something that's made on a green screen. While Aniston isn't a stranger to the world of rom-coms (ahem, The Object of My Affection, Picture Perfect, and Along Came Polly), her plea doesn't seem selfish. After all, she's got a brand-new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, to keep her busy.

"You're seeing what's available out there and it's just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it's big Marvel movies. Or things that I'm not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen," she said.

RELATED: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc Just Had a Mini Friends Reunion

With Aniston championing a return to rom-coms, can someone tell Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant to change their minds?