These Photos of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Brawling on Set Are Begging for the Meme Treatment

We, the non-Hollywoods, are so used to viewing movies and TV shows as perfectly curated finished products (give or take a Starbucks cup or two), that when we get to see photos from set, complete with iPhone-bearing onlookers and reams of sound and visual equipment, it’s kind of like running into your elementary school teacher at the grocery store — it feels surreal and almost taboo (should we be seeing this?).

A new set of paparazzi photos from the set of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s upcoming Apple TV series, The Morning Show, fits exactly that mold. We’re sure what we’re witnessing is from a perfectly serious and dramatic scene, but the stills are almost farcical.

Giving us full-on déjà vu inspired by that glorious photo of Reese hurling an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep’s head on the set of Big Little Lies, in this batch Jen and Reese’s characters go after a man doing something highly suspect on his phone (snapping photos of the morning talk show hosts, perhaps?). Witherspoon and Aniston get into it with the man, and eventually Jen snags the phone, inducing a standoff of sorts.

This show can’t come soon enough. Long may you brawl, ladies.