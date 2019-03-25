Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Finally Gave Us Details About Their New Show

After what feels like years (because it literally has been), we finally have ~some~ information about Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s mysterious Apple TV series, The Morning Show.

The pair took the stage at Apple HQ in Cupertino, Calif. on Monday to provide some additional details about the highly-anticipated project, which already boasts a two-season order.

“In The Morning Show, we pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high-stakes world of morning news shows. It’s a real insider’s view into the lives of the people who help America wake up every day,” Witherspoon began.

“Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” Aniston added.

Enter: The Morning Show’s third A-list player, Steve Carell.

Image zoom NOAH BERGER/Getty Images

The Office alum appeared on stage, playing up his “prominent male” character while jokingly mansplaining to Witherspoon and Aniston. Carell described his role (which, according to IMDb, is a man named Mitch Kessler) as “bold and dynamic, with a lot of gravitas, he’s a great listener and relatable and extremely handsome.”

Witherspoon went on to characterize the series as a “high-velocity thrill ride in which we pose questions without easy answers and shine a light on the fault-lines in our society at this very complicated cultural moment,” whatever that means …

The Morning Show is still without an air date, but until today it was referred to as “Untitled Morning Show Drama,” so we’ll take what we can get.