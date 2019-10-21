Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Just Re-Enacted Their Favorite Friends Scene

The Green sisters ride again!

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram with a fun clip featuring Jennifer Aniston as the pair re-enacted their favorite moment from Friends.

"One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS," wrote Witherspoon alongside the clip.

"You can't have Ross," Jennifer warns in the video after Reese gives her a brief reminder of what, exactly, her lines were. Hey, she was only ever in every episode of the entire show. She can't be expected to remember every single scene!

"Can't have? Can't have?!" Witherspoon retorts. "The only thing I can't have is dairy."

It's a bit different than the original scene, with both actresses paraphrasing a bit, but for an off-the-cuff re-enactment, it definitely nailed the tone. Here's the scene for comparison.

Witherspoon made an appearance in several Friends episodes as Aniston's character's sister Jill. As you can see in the clip, she had nearly the opposite personality of Rachel, which caused something of a clash between the two as Jill decided she wanted to date Ross (David Schwimmer).

Recently, Aniston has been digging deep into the Friends archives for some of her very first Instagram content. After making an account, she posted a selfie with all five of her former co-stars.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston wrote alongside the nostalgic photo. “HI INSTAGRAM ." It was like heading to Central Perk all over again. The post has since received over 14 million likes. Jen, on the other hand, has skyrocketed to over 15 million followers, despite having just three posts.

Keep the throwback Friends content coming!