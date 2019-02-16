Jennifer Aniston's Private Plane Had to Make an Emergency Landing En Route to Mexico

Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday plans were unexpectedly delayed when her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday.

After a blowout bash to celebrate her milestone birthday, Jen was on her way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with BFF Courtney Cox and other pals. According to TMZ, the trip was a surprise from the actress's friends.

Shortly following takeoff, the Gulfstream G4 circled from LAX to Ontario International Airport, which closed down so the plane could land. It was later revealed in a statement that there was an issue with the jet's landing gear.

“A Gulfstream aircraft with 10 passengers and two flight crew members on board landed without incident at Ontario International Airport (ONT) after experiencing landing gear difficulty,” the statement read.

“The plane was en route Friday from Los Angeles International Airport to Cabo San Lucas when it was discovered that one of the four rear tired had displaced,” it continued. “The aircraft landed safely at ONT around 2 p.m. Friday.”

Luckily, Jen and her famous friends returned to the ground without incident and waited for a new aircraft to whisk them away for their weekend getaway.