Jennifer Aniston Predicts the Final 4 Bachelor Contestants and Her Logic Is Pretty Solid

As if we needed another reason to watch The Bachelor this season, superfan Jennifer Aniston just waged her bets on this year’s round of contestants. Thirty girls will compete for Nick Viall’s heart this year—a larger group than usual “because Nick’s so awesome,” Aniston said.

“He’s pretty cute. I really like Nick,” she added before taking on the challenge of deciding which ladies will make it to the final four, based on their name, headshot, and occupation. “This is like The Brady Bunch if there was no birth control,” host Jimmy Kimmel joked.

So who made it into Aniston’s final four? Corinne, a business owner, was her first pick “just based on her beautiful blonde hair.” Elizabeth was picked second for her occupation because Aniston “like[s] a doula.”

Next came the lawyer, Rachel. “He’s going to need an attorney, don’t you think?” she joked. And for the final pick, Aniston went with Danielle M., a neonatal nurse, because “she’s cute.” We’d think Viall probably has similar logic on that one.

So does Aniston have Bachelor spidey sense? Tune into the 21st season of The Bachelor when it premieres on Jan. 2 to find out how Jen’s picks fare.