Jennifer Aniston Dines on Pizza and Pasta with Friends in Atlanta

Girls night!

Newlywed Jennifer Aniston is back to work—but that doesn’t mean she can’t indulge in a little down time with friends.

The actress, who is in Atlanta shooting her upcoming film Mother’s Day, popped into the city’s Ecco restaurant with a group of female pals on Saturday. The group was “very casual and relaxed,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The table ordered a few wood-fired pizzas and a couple of pasta dishes, which they all shared. [And they enjoyed] lots of laughs.”

Located in Atlanta’s midtown neighborhood, the hotspot is known for their Mediterranean and Italian dishes such as house made mozzarella and basil pizza and spaghetti with arugula, mascarpone, black pepper and pecorino.

The source adds, Aniston “sat in full view of the restaurant [and] asked for no special service or privacy.”

The outing marked off a joy-filled month for Aniston, who wed Justin Theroux in early August (Theroux is also hard at work, having returned to the set of HBO’s The Leftovers following the couple’s idyllic honeymoon in Bora Bora).

–Michelle Ward Trainor with reporting by Elissa Rosen

