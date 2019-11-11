Jennifer Aniston Joked About Those "Impossibly Large" Apartments During Her People's Choice Awards Speech

Jennifer Aniston is still grateful for her role on Friends after all these years, as well as the show's fun little idiosyncrasies.

Aniston, 50, hit the stage at the People's Choice Awards to accept the People's Icon Award on Sunday, where she made a few jokes among offering her heartfelt thanks to her fans and fellow entertainers. Clad in a strapless black dress with ruffles as well as matching black heels, she was overflowing with gratitude.

"Thank you for this incredible honor," Jen said as she accepted her award. "This town throws out a lot of awards, but the People’s Choice, this has always been special to me. As actors, we don’t do this for critics or for each other, or to make out families proud, you know? We do this for the money," she joked, sending giggles throughout the audience.

"No! I’m just kidding, we do it for you guys, we really do. None of us could do what we do if it was not for all of you, and you all have been so good to me." She also gave a shout-out to her most well-known role as Rachel Green on Friends, including that hairstyle and those ridiculous apartments the cast somehow seemed to have on what we assumed were meager salaries. How did they do that, anyway?

"If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut. Friends was truly — it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us. You believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossibly large apartments." Seriously, though. Monica's apartment? Goals.

"Thank you for being on this journey with me," Aniston concluded. "I love you guys."

Friends left its mark on Jen even long after it ended. On a recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she shared that she took her own little piece of the series with her when it all came to an end: the neon coffee cup sign at Central Perk.

The star has been busy recently working alongside Reese Witherspoon to promote their new series The Morning Show, but she's also been taking plenty of time to hang out with her former Friends co-stars. While she always seems cagey about the thought of a reunion, it's still good to see her carving out moments in her schedule to pose for selfies with her Central Perk crew.

Looks like Friends (and those massive apartments) will always be an integral part of Jen and her career!