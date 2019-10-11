Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd Had the Most Awkward Run-in on the Set of Friends

You know when you’re new to a job and everyone already knows each other — like, for example, they’ve been starring on a hit NBC sitcom together for the past eight years … Well, word to the wise, don’t follow Paul Rudd’s lead.

The Living with Yourself star, who was a recurring guest star on the last two seasons of Friends, recently told talk show host Graham Norton a cringe-worthy story about one of his first days on set.

“I was on the set for my first episode and Jennifer [Aniston] was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marveling at it,” Rudd began. “Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it too. I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot!”

Sounds like a memorable subplot, no?

“The producers look of panic was if to say, ‘Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?’ I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start,” Rudd recalled.

Thankfully, the actor kept his job. I mean, who else could properly capture the essence of Crap Bag?



It bears mention that this wasn’t exactly Rudd’s first interaction with Aniston. The pair starred opposite one another in 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection and would reunite again post-Friends in 2012 comedy Wanderlust (which also starred Aniston’s husband-to-be Justin Theroux).

If we can't have a Friends reunion, can we at least have a dramatic reenactment of the Segway incident?