Jennifer Aniston Is Partnering With Aveeno Skin Care

McCarten/PictureGroup
Meghan Blalock
Jan 17, 2013 @ 2:52 pm

Jennifer Aniston, who already fronts campaigns for brands like SmartWater and Living Proof hair care, has teamed up with skin care brand Aveeno! "We can confirm that Jennifer Aniston will be partnering with Aveeno for skincare," Aniston's team confirmed to E! Online. "You can expect to see the results of this collaboration later this year." The pairing makes sense, as Aniston is known for her earth-friendly approach to glowing skin, and Aveeno sticks to all-natural ingredients for its line of extra-gentle cleansers, lotions, and bath products.

Plus, see Jennifer's famous hair on yourself!

MORE: Aniston’s 8 Beauty Must-HavesTry On Jennifer’s Many Manes!• Jen’s Hair Transformation Here

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!