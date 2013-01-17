Jennifer Aniston Is Partnering With Aveeno Skin Care

Jennifer Aniston, who already fronts campaigns for brands like SmartWater and Living Proof hair care, has teamed up with skin care brand Aveeno! "We can confirm that Jennifer Aniston will be partnering with Aveeno for skincare," Aniston's team confirmed to E! Online. "You can expect to see the results of this collaboration later this year." The pairing makes sense, as Aniston is known for her earth-friendly approach to glowing skin, and Aveeno sticks to all-natural ingredients for its line of extra-gentle cleansers, lotions, and bath products.

