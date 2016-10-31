Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Bring Their Office Christmas Party Style Game to EW's PopFest

You can never go wrong with an expertly-tailored, all-black ensemble. It's the epitome of simple and chic and there are a ton of ways to spin it. Case in point: Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn together on a panel Sunday in Los Angeles.

The stylish actresses are starring in upcoming film, Office Christmas Party, together and presented on the film's panel during Entertainment Weekly's PopFest. Aniston was fall-perfect in a classic, button-front shirt, suede miniskirt, sheer tights, and knee-high suede boots. She added a bit of color to her getup with rosy lips and cheeks, but kept the rest of her outfit timeless with sleek hair and minimal accessories.

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty

Munn's look was a bit flashier—a gold teardrop-embellished PINKO Dress with sheer billowing sleeves and peep-toe, over-the-knee Schutz boots. She pulled her hair back into a flirty ponytail and accented her ensemble with hot pink lips.

The stars of #OfficeXmasParty make one perfectly hilarious family. 😛 📷: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images A photo posted by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:12pm PDT

Office Christmas Party will be out Dec. 9, so we know there will be many more great looks on the horizon like these two.