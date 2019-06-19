Jennifer Aniston Just Broke a *Major* Record

Netflix should probably just rebrand to JenniferAnistonflix.

The streaming giant began the year with an $80 million splurge to keep Jen’s classic sitcom Friends through 2019, and just this past weekend she thrived on the small screen once more with Adam Sandler comedy Murder Mystery.

On Tuesday evening Netflix-run Twitter account Netflix Is A Joke reported that in just its first three days the comedy was watched from 30,869,863 accounts, which happens to be the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix movie. Interestingly, more than half of the views came from abroad, with 13,374,914 accounts viewing in the U.S. and Canada and 17,494,949 elsewhere in the world.

30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

That being said, in this case quantity does not translate to quality. Though widely viewed, critics did not respond favorably to the film — it’s currently “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 45% score. But for what it’s worth, The Guardian was kind of into it.

Aniston is taking her streaming service magic to a different platform for her next project, The Morning Show. The TV series, starring Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup, among others, is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ at some point this year.