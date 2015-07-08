Jennifer Aniston Is Launching the Sexiest Scent of the Summer

If you've ever had the desire to bottle up the scents of a perfect beach day, look no further than Jennifer Aniston's trinity of fragrances. While her first two incorporated light, aquatic notes to mirror that initial jump into the ocean, her newest rounds out the trio, and is probably the sexiest of the bunch. "I love being on the beach at twilight, and with Near Dusk, I wanted to recreate those fleeting moments of sunset," she says. "This fragrance captures that glowing feeling that comes over you as the sun sets and night falls."

Courtesy

Aniston drives that point home with the purple ombré design of the bottle, and the juice inside is the perfect mix of summery and seductive with its mix of nectarine, sea spray accord, jasmine sambac, and a heady musk and amber base. Pick up a bottle for $55 at kohls.com and Kohl's locations nationwide starting this month.

