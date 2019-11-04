You Rarely See Jennifer Aniston's Hair Look Like This 

Image zoom Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston's signature hairstyles, the truth is that they're just as much of a staple in pop culture as she is. For example, with the 1995 debut of "The Rachel" cut during her time on Friends, the textured bob had fans flocking to their stylists to recreate the look. And in recent years, her smooth blown-out styles have given us just as much hair inspiration.

In fact, over the last two decades, Aniston has become so synomous with straight, center-parted hair, it's hard to imagine her with any other look. That's why fans were shocked when Aniston switched things up for the world premiere of The Morning Show in New York City.

Aniston opted to wear her natural texture for the event, showing off her effortless beachy waves. The star's longtime stylist Chris McMillan shared her look on Instagram, pointing out just how rare it is to see her hair like this.

"This was such an honor to be a part of. The hair is Jens natural curl and waves," he confirmed in post's the caption.

Lucky for us, he gave a complete breakdown on how he enhanced Aniston's natural beachy waves. After letting her hair almost completely air dry, McMillan touched up some pieces at the root with Dyson's Supersonic Blow Dryer. Then, he added a little extra texture to the hair with ghd's Classic Wave Wand. McMillan finished the look off with detangling spray and a layer of leave-in conditioner.

As expected, fans were into Aniston's wavy look. The comments on McMillan's post are filled with praise for the star's natural texture. "This is without a doubt one of my favorite hairstyles, I'm in love with her hair, it's always so beautiful!" one person wrote.

Others made it clear they'd like to see this more often. "Just incredible!!! We need to see more of the natural hair look :)," they said.

But while Aniston may be down to experiment with new hairstyles every now and then, there is one look she's definitely not willing to try. "I'm not gonna lie — I don't want grey hair," she revealed in the October 2019 issue of InStyle.

So although she plans to keep her monthly colorist appointments until the bitter end, we hope to see her embrace her natural texture more often, because her curls look amazing.