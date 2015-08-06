Jennifer Aniston Marries Justin Theroux: Wedding Dress Speculation Starts Now!

With the news that Jennifer Aniston‘s suspiciously lavish party at her Bel Air mansion Wednesday was actually a wedding, dress speculation was kicked into a frenzy. She and Justin Theroux have been engaged for almost exactly three years now, which means it’s time to revisit possible wedding dress choices (while crossing our fingers for a big reveal).

Aniston’s style has been pretty predictable for years now (the lady loves a black mini), but she’s mixed it up a bit this year, choosing bold dresses from new designers during awards season. But we still have a feeling she turned to one of her favorite designers—Valentino, Versace, or Saint Laurent—for her big day. And while anything she wears is sure to be custom, we had a fun time scouring the runways for recent white dresses that could have served as the starting point for the star’s wedding dress.

Getty Images

Valentino: One of Aniston’s go-to designers for the red carpet also happens to be the go-to bridal designer for both Hollywood royalty and real royalty (see: Nicky Hilton and Beatrice Borremo just this summer alone). But while A-listers typically turn to the brand’s designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli for over-the-top romantic designs, we see Aniston embracing the line’s sleeker styles for her big day (especially at an outdoor summer wedding). A super-simple, streamlined strapless dress would go with the more low-key vibe she’s adopted since falling for Theroux, while a plunging, spaghetti-strap number would show off her yoga-toned bod in a romantic, traditional way. (Plus, it would allow her “rock” of a ring to take center stage—not that it needs much to set it off!) –Alex Apatoff

Imaxtree

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's Beautiful Backyard Wedding

Versace: Jen looked so amazing in this glittering Atelier Versace gown at the Oscars, I wouldn’t blame her if she chose to recycle the dress for the BIGGEST night of her life (that would be her wedding to Justin!). And since Versace designs fit her body so impeccably well, I dipped into the label’s spring/summer 2015 Haute Couture collection for some more bridal inspo. She loves a strapless silhouette, making the long white gown a great option. But I personally hope Jen goes out of the box and wears something like this amazing pantsuit—and yes, whips out her body chain too. –Brittany Talarico

Getty Images

Saint Laurent: I realize how ridiculous these two photos might look in an article about the minimalist maven Jennifer Aniston, but use your imagination. Without the ripped tights and grunge styling, these could be totally Big-Day Jen. Maybe? Ok, probably not. But look, she loves Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane (she wore a sexy column gown to the Golden Globes and is a huge fan of the brand’s heels) and Justin is a motorcycling dude and dresses pretty badass. Basically, we’re not giving up on this designer just yet. She does love to show off her legs (here’s just one example of like 2,000). And if the wedding is barefoot-on-the-beach style, who’s to say that she’d need much more than a tiered cotton dress by one of her fave designers? And if all else fails, she’s already got a gorgeous white mini by the brand hanging in her closet. –Catherine Kast

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Are Married!