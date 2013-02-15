Jennifer Aniston Loves Wigs, Anne Hathaway's Teen Commercial, and More!

1. Jennifer Aniston wears a blonde wig in her new movie Meet the Millers—and she loves it! [People]

2. Check out Anne Hathaway's first TV commercial. Throwback! [Perez Hilton]

3. Zooey Deschanel is starting her own production company.  [Jezebel]

4. Bruno Mars announced he's going back on tour! Oh, and he's also going to prom. [ONTD]

5. Watch a sneak peek of Beyoncé's interview with Oprah. [THR]

6. Britney Spears and Will.i.am remix their hit "Scream & Shout." [HuffPo]

