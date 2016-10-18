Jennifer Aniston Looks as Fit as Ever in Her Latest Athleisure Look

Jennifer Aniston is a workout guru and has the lean body and effortless athleisure style to prove it.

The actress was spotted leaving a private workout session on Monday in Los Angeles, donning black capri leggings, a white racer-back tank top, and colorful Nike sneakers. Aniston had a blue zip-up sweatshirt draped over one arm, and wore a pair of black sunnies as she stepped into her waiting car.

Aniston has been in the gossip circuit recently thanks to her ex, Brad Pitt's divorce from Angelina Jolie, and although she hasn't commented on the issue, her adorable hubby, Justin Theroux spoke out, praising his wife for being a "proper badass."

“She has lived through a lot of bulls—," Theroux said. "Many people would have crumbled under some of the stresses that have been put on her. I’m very proud of her for that, for the way she handles herself. So in a weird way, it’s an honor to stand behind her. Truly, in that sense, she’s amazing."

Aniston is thriving in Hollywood these days, with two new movies coming out at the end of this year: Office Christmas Party and The Yellow Birds. We're excited to see the films, and we can't wait to see what the star steps out in next!