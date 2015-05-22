See What a Day in the Life of Jennifer Aniston Is Really Like

Ever wonder what Jennifer Aniston does in a day? Well, you're not alone, and luckily you won't have to wonder any longer. The actress recently took over Living Proof's Instagram account, where she shared photos of her daily routine. And although this was Aniston's first foray into the world of the photo sharing site (she doesn't have any social media handles of her own), the actress seemed perfectly natural at it. From mouthwatering snaps of her meals to a shoutout to her "love" Justin Theroux and even a #TBT, Aniston is clearly a pro at Instagram. Keep reading to see what a day in the life of Jen is really like (hint: she's just like us!):

Good morning, Instagram!

A little barre work with my beauty ❤

#tbt to a time before we had Living Proof

Our chickens have been very hard at work

My perfect salad – Bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios.

Sent from my love... JT and cast Living 'the' Proof in Austin's intense humidity 😬💦💦💦 #LEFTOVERS

Sophie loves a cucumber

COULD. NOT. PUT. DOWN. Now late for dinner #obsessed

