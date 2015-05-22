See What a Day in the Life of Jennifer Aniston Is Really Like

Ever wonder what Jennifer Aniston does in a day? Well, you're not alone, and luckily you won't have to wonder any longer. The actress recently took over Living Proof's Instagram account, where she shared photos of her daily routine. And although this was Aniston's first foray into the world of the photo sharing site (she doesn't have any social media handles of her own), the actress seemed perfectly natural at it. From mouthwatering snaps of her meals to a shoutout to her "love" Justin Theroux and even a #TBT, Aniston is clearly a pro at Instagram. Keep reading to see what a day in the life of Jen is really like (hint: she's just like us!):

Good morning, Instagram! A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 9:24am PDT

A little barre work with my beauty ❤ A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 10:17am PDT

#tbt to a time before we had Living Proof A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 11:13am PDT

Our chickens have been very hard at work A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 12:12pm PDT

My perfect salad – Bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios. A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 2:21pm PDT

Sent from my love... JT and cast Living 'the' Proof in Austin's intense humidity 😬💦💦💦 #LEFTOVERS A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 4:37pm PDT

Sophie loves a cucumber A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 5:56pm PDT

COULD. NOT. PUT. DOWN. Now late for dinner #obsessed A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 7:36pm PDT

Time for a Night Cap. Thanks for letting me dip my toe in the world of social media for a day. Goodnight, Instagram...with love, XO jen 😴 A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on May 21, 2015 at 9:36pm PDT

