Jennifer Aniston's Been Wearing This Style Staple Since Y2K
Her Murder Mystery premiere look is completely on brand.
Macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly … Jennifer Aniston and leather?
The actress has something of a uniform when it comes to red carpet dressing, and more often than not leather is involved.
Aniston arrived at the premiere of her new Netflix movie Murder Mystery in L.A. on Monday wearing a belted leather cowl neck Celine minidress and studded sandals with a lace-up detail.
Edgy as the look appears, considering the number of times leather has figured into her appearances, this is actually Aniston’s version of playing it safe.
America’s Sweetheart began her love affair with the fabric long ago (as in, back when Brad Pitt was her go-to red carpet accessory).
Leather staples have cropped up in her wardrobe frequently in the decades since — be it a jacket, skirt, dress, top, or the Ross Geller favorite: pants.
Name a more iconic duo — we’ll wait.
Murder Mystery launches on Netflix June 14.