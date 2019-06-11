Jennifer Aniston's Been Wearing This Style Staple Since Y2K

Macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly … Jennifer Aniston and leather?

The actress has something of a uniform when it comes to red carpet dressing, and more often than not leather is involved.

Aniston arrived at the premiere of her new Netflix movie Murder Mystery in L.A. on Monday wearing a belted leather cowl neck Celine minidress and studded sandals with a lace-up detail.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Edgy as the look appears, considering the number of times leather has figured into her appearances, this is actually Aniston’s version of playing it safe.

America’s Sweetheart began her love affair with the fabric long ago (as in, back when Brad Pitt was her go-to red carpet accessory).

Image zoom Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images

Image zoom Frank Trapper/Getty Images

Leather staples have cropped up in her wardrobe frequently in the decades since — be it a jacket, skirt, dress, top, or the Ross Geller favorite: pants.

Image zoom CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Image zoom RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Name a more iconic duo — we’ll wait.

Murder Mystery launches on Netflix June 14.