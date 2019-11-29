Jennifer Aniston Spent Thanksgiving with Her Ex-Husband Justin Theroux

Watch out Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, there's a new (former) celebrity couple taking the trend of amicable exes to a whole other level.

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux spent Thanksgiving together, and actually appeared to be having a blast while doing so. Serving as ultimate break-up goals, Jen and Justin were spotted hanging out over the holiday alongside their famous friends in an epic celebrity-filled selfie.

Image zoom @justintheroux/Instagram

In the photo posted to Justin's Instagram account, Jen smiled while standing next to her ex, while pals Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, and Courteney Cox gathered in the background. "Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights," Theroux captioned the pic.

While many of us shudder at the mere thought of running into our exes while home for the holidays, it's not all that surprising that Jen and Justin are cool with the concept. The pair have remained close since ending their marriage in 2017, and, still post sweet birthday tributes to each other on social media.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Fresh from their separation, Justin revealed that he and Jen were on great terms. "The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," the actor told The New York Times back in September 2018.

"Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he continued. "It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

Now, two years later, it looks like Jen and Justin officially found their new normal.