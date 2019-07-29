Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Appeared to Reunite for a Sad Reason

It’s been a trying time for amicable exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

On Sunday evening, the duo said goodbye to their dog, Dolly (named after singer Dolly Parton).

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

In a touching Instagram post, Theroux wrote, “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle ... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family. 'The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.' - George Vest. Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog."

The Leftovers alum shared six photos of the White Shepherd, which included shots of two hands clasping one another (presumably belonging to Theroux and Aniston, respectively). One of the former couple’s other dogs, a terrier named Clyde, was also partially visible in one of the sobering images.

RELATED: Justin Theroux Sent "Fierce" Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston the Sweetest Birthday Message

Though it’s been nearly a year and a half since the actors announced their separation, it’s nice to see that their shared commitment to their dogs hasn’t wavered.

