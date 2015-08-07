Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Jet to Bora Bora for Their Honeymoon

And they're off! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux jetted to Bora Bora for their honeymoon yesterday, People reports. The newlyweds were spotted boarding a private plane together in L.A., where they looked ready for a luxurious post-wedding getaway. But this isn't your typical honeymoon—the pair, who often vacations with their group of friends, took some of their pals along for the ride. Can we come?

The trip comes just a day after the longtime couple tied the knot at their Bel Air home in front of more than 70 family members and friends, after getting engaged in August of 2012. Celebrity pals including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Howard Stern, Samantha Ronson, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and more were present for the Aniston and Theroux's long-anticipated nuptials.

