The Prettiest Instagrams of the Resort Where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Are Spending Their Honeymoon

Following a surprise wedding at their home in Bel Air last week, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux jetted off for a honeymoon with friends in Bora Bora, and who can blame them? The French Polynesian island is beyond idyllic—surrounded by a coral reef, the center of the island is a dormant volcano rising into two peaks, Mount Pahia and Mount Otemanu. Needless to say, Bora Bora is beautiful and seems like the perfect spot to relax and spend some time after a wedding that was literally three years in the making (the couple got engaged in August of 2012).
Along with friends like maid of honor Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, and Jimmy Kimmel, the new Mr. and Mrs. Theroux are staying at the Four Seasons Bora Bora. According to People, the priciest villa at the resort costs up to $12,000 a night, with breakfast being delivered each morning on a canoe. Talk about luxurious. And if you can't afford a getaway at the Four Seasons yourself, you can still experience all that it has to offer via the hotel's Instagram. Below, we rounded up the most beautiful photos of the spot where Jen and Justin are relaxing in marital bliss:
PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Cutest Couple Moments
Related Video: How to Get Jennifer Aniston’s Sleek Blowout, Straight from Her Stylist
RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Jet to Bora Bora for Their Honeymoon