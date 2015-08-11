The Prettiest Instagrams of the Resort Where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Are Spending Their Honeymoon

fsborabora/Instagram
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 11, 2015 @ 5:15 pm

Following a surprise wedding at their home in Bel Air last week, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux jetted off for a honeymoon with friends in Bora Bora, and who can blame them? The French Polynesian island is beyond idyllic—surrounded by a coral reef, the center of the island is a dormant volcano rising into two peaks, Mount Pahia and Mount Otemanu. Needless to say, Bora Bora is beautiful and seems like the perfect spot to relax and spend some time after a wedding that was literally three years in the making (the couple got engaged in August of 2012). 

Along with friends like maid of honor Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, and Jimmy Kimmel, the new Mr. and Mrs. Theroux are staying at the Four Seasons Bora Bora. According to People, the priciest villa at the resort costs up to $12,000 a night, with breakfast being delivered each morning on a canoe. Talk about luxurious. And if you can't afford a getaway at the Four Seasons yourself, you can still experience all that it has to offer via the hotel's Instagram. Below, we rounded up the most beautiful photos of the spot where Jen and Justin are relaxing in marital bliss: 

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Cutest Couple Moments

Palm trees, bungalows over the turquoise water, majestic Mount Otemanu. This is paradise found - the perfect place for #everafterborabora!

The #sky is as blue as the warm Bora Bora lagoon!

Taking it all in! #FSFotog #BoraBora

Who's ready for some R&R? #borabora

Good morning sunshine!

Love this amazing photo from photographer @josevilla ! Lunch with a view indeed! #everafterborabora

Allow us to inspire you!

The stars really do come alive at #night! Happy #FriFotos! #FSFotog #borabora

Magical sunset with good friends @josevilla @joelserrato @eahoneymoons @canvasandcanopy @thevenuereport @greylikes #EverAfterBoraBora

Living on the #edge! Happy #FriFotos #edges #overwaterbungaloplungepool

Can you Spot our guest? #nofilter #lagoon #eagleray

