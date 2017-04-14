We Want Someone to Look at Us Like Justin Theroux Does Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still taking Paris by storm! The power couple landed in the City of Light earlier this week for the Louis Vuitton dinner and have literally been on the longest and most epic date night ever since. Naturally, they're working, but honestly: When has work ever looked this good?

The Golden Globe-winning actress loves a chic LBD, thus it was no surprise to see her in one on Thursday night at the Series Mania Festival opening night. She and Theroux are quite the stylish couple, as he loves an all-black look—meaning they totally matched for the occasion.

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty

Aniston gave a nod to iconic French fashion house Givenchy in a cutout LBD from the brand. Her flawless and shiny hair and simple, ankle-strap black sandals were the perfect complements to her pared-down, yet powerful look. Theroux was also in the French spirit, as he uplifted his ensemble with a red and black striped T-shirt, and gold chain..

As Theroux's hit HBO tv show The Leftovers returns on Sunday, we expect to see much more of the gorgeous duo out and about as the series' final season rolls on.