Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Shared Love Language Is … Their Dogs?
The friendly exes recently bonded over one of their pups on social media.
One of the things that likely brought Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux together was their love of dogs.
While married, the couple shared three dogs: a white shepherd named Dolly, a terrier mix named Clyde, and a pitbull mix named Sophie.
Dolly sadly passed away over the summer, and Sophie is rumored to live with Aniston and Cylde in L.A. A few months after news of Theroux and Aniston’s split was made public, the Leftovers star adopted a pitbull named Kuma.
Aniston, a newly-minted Instagram star, used her power on influence on Wednesday to make us ultra-jealous of her dog-walking outfit (a ruched floral minidress with beige sandals and matching shades), and also her dog.
The post received a lot of love, most notably from Clyde’s dad, Theroux. “Clydeooooo!!!” he commented on the photo.
Last week, Aniston received another dog-related shout out from Theroux when he tagged her in a post about adopting. “(Yep, now that you’re on here, your[sic] gonna get this a lot too ),” he wrote to his ex.
Seeing how lovely they are to one another on social media, we’re tempted to hope they’re just on a break? Aniston’s followers, too, were not so secretly wishing for a reunion. “Wish you guys can just get back together!” one user commented, “PLEASE REMARRY EACH OTHER,” another wrote.
They’ll always have Clyde …