Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Shared Love Language Is … Their Dogs?

One of the things that likely brought Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux together was their love of dogs.

While married, the couple shared three dogs: a white shepherd named Dolly, a terrier mix named Clyde, and a pitbull mix named Sophie.

Dolly sadly passed away over the summer, and Sophie is rumored to live with Aniston and Cylde in L.A. A few months after news of Theroux and Aniston’s split was made public, the Leftovers star adopted a pitbull named Kuma.

Aniston, a newly-minted Instagram star, used her power on influence on Wednesday to make us ultra-jealous of her dog-walking outfit (a ruched floral minidress with beige sandals and matching shades), and also her dog.

The post received a lot of love, most notably from Clyde’s dad, Theroux. “Clydeooooo!!!” he commented on the photo.

Last week, Aniston received another dog-related shout out from Theroux when he tagged her in a post about adopting. “(Yep, now that you’re on here, your[sic] gonna get this a lot too ),” he wrote to his ex.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Appeared to Reunite for a Sad Reason

Seeing how lovely they are to one another on social media, we’re tempted to hope they’re just on a break? Aniston’s followers, too, were not so secretly wishing for a reunion. “Wish you guys can just get back together!” one user commented, “PLEASE REMARRY EACH OTHER,” another wrote.

They’ll always have Clyde …