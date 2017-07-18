Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Totally Matched for Date Night 

Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 18, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Could Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux be any cuter? We're going to go ahead and say no.

The power couple went on a dinner date night on Monday in New York City, where they were spotted holding hands in matching outfits.

XactpiX/Splash News

Aniston practically glowed in her striped blue pants and simple navy tank (shop a similar style here), while her husband wore a matching blue windbreaker and jeans.

Even their footwear coordinated—Theroux wore tan boots while Aniston donned similarly colored heels.

What's even sweeter about the date is that they dined at Blue Hill. That might not seem significant at first, but it is to this couple: It's the same restaurant where Theroux proposed to Aniston on his birthday in 2012.

Cue all the awws. See more of their cutest couple moments in our gallery.

