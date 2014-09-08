Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, and Sam Worthington Celebrate Cake at the Toronto International Film Festival

With a movie title like Cake, it’s no surprise last night’s InStyle and Max Mara–hosted dinner celebrating the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival was delectable in every sense of the word. The scene at Toronto’s buzzy new restaurant The Good Son was deliciously intimate, with the film’s stars Jennifer Aniston, Sam Worthington, and Adriana Barraza reuniting for a three-course candlelit meal with 30 of the movie’s closest collaborators.

As guests munched on their first course of organic greens and lentil salads, those surrounding Aniston commented on her surprising make-under for the role. Her character has scars, dark eye circles, and wears no makeup—a transformation she took on with the help of her go-to film makeup artist, Angela Levin. For Aniston (in a Givenchy jumpsuit), it was a “great” feeling. “I was able to fully let go and be in character,” she said. “It was so freeing to walk on set and not worry, ‘Is my hair OK?’ because it didn’t matter if it was OK. It didn’t matter what I looked like.”

Fiancé Justin Theroux (in a Calvin Klein jacket, Prada shirt and Lanvin tie) stayed by Aniston’s side all night, as conversation turned from the movie, to his guilty TV pleasure Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition, to his own TV show, HBO’s The Leftovers, which debuted its Season 1 finale during the dinner. “I think people like it because it’s darker and gloomier than their lives,” he joked.

As the entrees moved onto the dahlia-decorated farm tables, producer Mark Canton toasted to the film, which will premiere for the first time to audiences today. “When Jen committed to making this movie, this was for her, a challenge of enormous proportion,” he said. “And the result, is a seminal achievement for Jen Aniston.” Everyone rose their glasses as chants of “cheers” echoed throughout the library-inspired room—and both Worthington and Aniston made sure to clink glasses with everyone at their tables.

After three hours, it was time to go. But fittingly enough, not before cake (a chocolate mousse topped with gold leaf) had been served. “Thank you so much for this wonderful night,” Aniston said after a round of goodbye hugs. Surely, it was a yummy one.

