Jennifer Aniston Paid Tribute to Julia Roberts in a Pantsless Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram presence continues to be aspirational.

On Monday, she shared some behind-the-scenes shots from her photo shoot with Variety of herself in a white sweater and no pants, making a reference to Julia Roberts's famous line in the beloved 1997 rom-com Notting Hill.

"I’m just a girl....standing with hair and makeup," she wrote in the caption. "A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer .... asking you to think I woke up like this."

She's only been on Instagram for less than a week, and she's already killing the caption game.

Of course, considering she's admitted to having had a secret "stalker" account before making her official Instagram, it might not be such a surprise that she's already so good at the 'gram.

"When I was thinking of doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool," she said during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week.

She also beat a record when she joined the platform. In just five hours and 16 minutes, Aniston gained a million followers, besting the previous record holders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who gained a million followers in five hours and 45 minutes.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Just Re-Enacted Their Favorite Friends Scene

Could we be any more impressed?